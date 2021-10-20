An amazing footage has gotten Ghanaians reacting as Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II was seen in a video driving former President Kufour

This is a rare observation but displays the rich cordiality between the two highly revered personalities in Ghana

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II was recently seen in a rare, iconic and historic video, personally seated behind the wheels to give former President John Agyekum Kufour a ride.

The video that was shared on the Twitter handle of @Ashanti_Kingdom was indicated to have been recorded at the Manhyia Palace during a short visit by the former president.

Although it appeared to be a fond and casual moment between the two respected Ghanaian icons, heavy security presence was spotted as nothing was being left to chance.

The impression Ghanaians had about the iconic moment

When the footage hit social media, many Ghanaians could not hold themselves back from sharing their thoughts and heartwarming reactions.

@Bash_Moro1 had a question for @Ashanti_Kingdom regarding an observation he made in the video

Can someone tell why the man is sitting at the back with something in his hands?

@EmmanuelMpiani1 replying to @Ashanti_Kingdom also commented:

Piaawwww! Nana wo nkwa so. Long live the king

@iamkwasigyasi asked for more explanation for the younger generation

Please can you tell the indomie generation the meaning of the video

The iconic moment Otumfuo rode in a historic car

Every now and then, videos from the supreme king of the Ashanti Kingdom surface on social media and cause a lot of stir.

A few months ago, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received massive cheers from his subjects as he rode around Kumasi on a Wednesday afternoon.

Otumfuo visited Adum, the central business district of Kumasi, to perform a rite as part of the celebration of Awukudae festival.

The Awukudae festival happens to be one of the two main Adae festivals of the Asante people. The Asantehene arrived at Adum in a long convoy of expensive vehicles.

Among the vehicles was an antique Rolls Royce which the king rode in.

