Police in the Ashanti Region are grieving following the death of one their personnel in a fire that gutted a barracks in the Ashanti Region

The police officer has been identified as Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, said to be in his 30s

The IGP has already stormed the site of the incident for a firsthand account, according to news reports

Tragedy has struck in the Ashanti Region capital, Kumasi, after a police man, his wife and one child perished in a fire that engulfed their barracks.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh has revealed that the officer is with the anti-robbery unit of the police in the Ashanti Region and identified as Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi.

“The fire destroyed the police barracks where the officer and his family lived,” one news outlet reported, although the exact date of the incident happened has been specified.

Sergeant Owusu Asante and his family (L) and a fire tender that arrived at the barracks. Source: UGC, Facebook/@UTVghana.

Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi is believed to be in his 30s.

The assembly member for the area where the incident happened, has said the bizarre incident has saddened residents of the whole community by surprise.

Ernest Kwarteng said investigations has already opened into the incident.

“The fire swept through one of the rooms where the officer, his wife and daughter were…The police came in but we are waiting for the experts to come in to tell us what exactly happened”, he said.

The burnt bodies have been sent to the morgue for preservation.

The Ghana police is yet to release a statement on the incident that has gripped social media and triggered varied comments.

IGP Storm Kumasi over Death of Police and His Family in Fire Outbreak

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has stormed the Ashanti Region over the tragic incident.

Online news media in Kumasi say the IGP has arrived in the town on Monday, January 16, 2023 following the incident.

Ghana Police Alarmed By Reports One Of Its Officers Shot Himself Dead

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh reported that a young officer of the Ghana Police Service allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was not disclosed in a police statement. Police explained that they were withholding the identity of the police temporarily.

A before that incident too, the Ghana police service was hit by a series of alleged suicide cases prompting concerns about poor morale among officers.

