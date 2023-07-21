People go into marriages with various ambitions and plans to keep their homes for a long time

But for a Ghanaian gospel legend, she only decided to stay humble no matter the situation

Amy Newman said because of the different backgrounds of herself and her husband, it was important that she remained humble

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Amy Newman has spoken about her marriage and what has kept the union for over 40 years.

The revered singer said humility has been an important element in her marriage for all these years.

The acclaimed singer explained that her spouse proposed to her when she was only 18 years old and she accepted. Amy acknowledged having "friends" when questioned if she had been in relationships before meeting her husband.

Amy Newman and her husband (centre); Amy Newman looking splendid in the pictures. Photo credit: @JayNew7s Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

“I had friends but God has a way he deals with everyone. God made me understand that the person I was with at the time was not His choice for me,” she told Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime.

So when Amy’s husband asked for her hand in marriage, she accepted. The I Am Redeemed singer said her background and that of her husband played a role in her accepting his proposal at the time.

She explained that their backgrounds were so different and though they had dissimilar personalities, they agreed to be together.

“My husband is an aristocrat. He had a high level in society unlike me.”

After Amy Newman agreed to marry her husband, she took him to meet her parents and they tied the knot in six months.

The role of humility in Amy’s marriage

The gospel singer said that even though her marriage has not been all rosy from day one, her humility has contributed to the longevity of their union.

She explained that because of her poor financial background, she knew she had to be humble no matter the situation.

This did not mean that there were no heated arguments. But according to the veteran singer, even during arguments, when she realises her husband is angry she would apologise.

“So, there is always peace and joy in the house. In marriage, there are definitely quarrels sometimes. It’s not that easy but humility is key. Looking back, I knew I had no one except God whom I look up to and that’s why it is important to be humble,” she said.

Amy Newman has eight children: four boys and 4 girls. When she started having children, she put her career on hold so she could take care of them. She stated that she was a housewife till her children became adults.

Watch the video below:

Amy Newman prophesied to award-winning singer Fameye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amy Newman prophesied to Fameye when the two met at NEAT FM.

After they greeted each other, Amy Newman prayed for the young musician before the prophecy.

"You will never leave the presence of God and you will preach the gospel no matter what," Amy Newman stated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh