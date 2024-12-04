A young lady who recently relocated abroad has cautioned her fellow citizens against getting close to Ghanaians

In a video sighted on her page, the lady suggested that she was taught a bitter lesson by one of her countrymen

Her assertions about Ghanaians abroad, however, attracted mixed reactions from a section of netizens on social media

A US-based lady has taken to social media to advise first-time travellers to avoid interacting with Ghanaians abroad.

In a video on TikTik sighted by YEN.com.gh, @nayomi334 suggested that most Ghanaians abroad are envious of their fellow citizens' progress.

Sharing her personal experience to caution individuals planning to relocate abroad, the US-based lady said she had regretted not heeding advice to avoid Ghanaians when she first moved overseas.

"When you get the opportunity to travel abroad, first things first, avoid Ghanaians because they would destroy you. The Nigerians and Senegalese are okay, but your fellow Ghanaians would teach you a bitter lesson," she said.

Mixed reactions greet US-based lady's assertions

The video of the US-based lady's assertion attracted mixed reactions from netizens, some of which have been compiled below:

@Kuami_Samini said:

"Be serious in life, madam. If you have had a bad experience with bad friends, don't include everyone."

@BILLZ1 also said:

"Thank you, fact."

@jerrywilliams5083 commented:

"Tswww the way my own Ghanaians have helped me errr.Thank God I have the mind to know there are bad and good in every group of people."

@ISAAC

"When you make fake friends and get bad experiences don’t come and give us absolute advice based on ur experience.. Ghanaman bi help me a lot Tnx to him."

@Pretty Akosua Vee commented:

"Me I don’t do Ghanaians ooo, we are our own enemies here in abroad."

US borga advises Ghanaians to relocate abroad

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a US borga has advised Ghanaians to use every legal means to relocate abroad.

Speaking in a TikTok video, the man said there were many job opportunities abroad Ghanaians could benefit from.

He also suggested his life had changed after moving abroad for greener pastures, with netizens reacting to his words.

