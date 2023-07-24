Akuffo Jonas, a Ghanaian man serving a 2-year jail term, revealed he insulted his boss, who was also a pastor, after a dispute over a car he (Jonas) was driving and paying GH¢400 per week

Akuffo Jonas, a Ghanaian man currently serving a two-year jail term, has revealed the circumstances that led to his incarceration after insulting his boss, who also served as a pastor in a church.

According to Jonas, he was employed as a driver for the pastor and was paying him GH¢400 per week.

However, after a year and a half of service, the car he was driving suffered engine damage, and the pastor attempted to take it back instead of replacing the engine. Feeling frustrated and hurt by the situation, Jonas confronted his boss at the church.

He told Crime Check Foundation's Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng:

"For the one and half year I worked, I could not save anything. I have a wife with two children. I was hurt by his action but I regret it now."

In a bid to prevent the pastor from taking the car, Jonas decided to hide it, leading to the pastor reporting the issue to the police. As a result, Jonas found himself facing legal consequences for his actions.

