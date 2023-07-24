A kind-hearted police officer has been filmed presenting food to a man who appeared to be mentally challenged

The policeman added a new pair of sandals after he presented the man with drink and bread and a meal

Scores of people have reacted to the touching video, with many showering praises on the generous officer

A touching video of a police officer handing food to a man who appeared to be mentally challenged has warmed the hearts of many people on social media.

The short clip begins with the uniformed officer giving the man in shabby clothing footwear.

Police officer feeds mentally challenged man. Photo credit: ghanagospelsongs.

Source: Instagram

After helping the mentally impaired man to do away with his old pair of footwear, the kind-hearted police officer presented the packed food to him. He added a loaf of bread and drink.

Instagram page Ghanagospelsongs posted the heartwarming video online with the caption:

"All he needs now are prayers and medical care and he'll be perfect. Officer Nyame nhyira wo paaa."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the police officer

Many people were moved by the thoughtful gesture.

Ohenewaa967 posted:

Aww, God bless you more.

Bello.bwo said:

God richly bless you.

Princessmanchester commented:

I hope I can reach out to him.

Margaretaboagyewaa reacted:

God bless.

Bneyroselyn said:

But some officers will use their money to remove pants. God bless this humble soul.

Vertamankwah commented:

God richly bless you.

Nyarko.belinda.921 posted:

God bless you, officer.

Anaane__francis mentioned:

The best way to do good to yourself is when you do good to someone. God bless you, brethren.

