An honest taxi driver is trending after he returned a laptop and some valuables to their rightful owner

The man who rightfully owns the items took to Facebook to celebrate the driver for the high display of sincerity

Social media users have praised the taxi driver for his action, with many seeking God's blessing for him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate a taxi driver for his integrity and honesty in the performance of his work.

This comes after the taxi driver who was identified as Prince Amponsah returned a laptop, an external drive and some other valuables he found in his car to its rightful owner.

Taxi driver items to their rightful owner Photo credit: @Owusu Benjamin/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a post on Facebook, the man whose missing items were returned couldn't hide his joy as he praised the taxi driver and sought God's blessing on his life.

Earlier, he had posted that failure to retrieve the missing items could really land him in serious trouble.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghanaians commend the taxi driver

It remains unknown whether the taxi driver was gifted some cash for his honesty, but netizens who reacted to the post have commended him.

Kø Fy stated:

This man really try oo

Stephen Osei Mintah replied:

I told you, you were going find it.We thank God. More blessings to the good Samaritan.

Balrey Samuel Issifu indicated:

Thank you so much almighty god bless you

Abdul Salam added:

Not just thank you, but appreciate him with something huge.

Kweku Ansah-Albright added:

God has already blessed everybody P3 kakraa ma no

Joe Parker remarked:

Wonderful news!! His bless him abundantly

Taxi driver returns GH¢8k to the right owner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 36-year-old taxi driver also rose to fame after returning an amount of GH¢8,000 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

Kwesi Ackon said, although he saw the money the day before, he returned it to the woman the next morning.

His act pleased the owner of the money, who upon seeing could hold back tears and hugged him passionately.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh