Two drivers are trending for all the right reasons after returning an amount of GH¢200,000 they found at a lorry station to its owner

In an interview, the two young men said they never had any intention of keeping the money since it wasn’t theirs

Ghanaians have applauded them for the high display of honesty shown in the performance of their duties

Two young Ghanaian men are receiving a lot of praise for their honesty after they returned an amount of two hundred thousand cedis they found to its rightful owner.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of UTV, the two drivers whose names remain undisclosed revealed that they chanced upon the money in a polythene bag late in the night at a lorry station while they were working.

Two Ghanaian drivers speaking after returning missing cash they found at a lorry station to its owner Photo credit: @UTV/Facebook

Initially having thought of it as rubbish, they opted to check it out only to realize the polythene bag was filled with cedi notes.

One of the drivers said they immediately decided to find its owner and return the money since it wasn’t theirs.

With this, they reported the matter to a policeman after it which it announced at a radio station in Kumasi for the rightful owner to show up for identification and collection.

“For us, we are thankful to God that the rightful owner of the missing cash has been identified and given back his money" one of the drivers said in an inetervIew with Hello FM.

For his part, the man whose money got missing expressed how frustrated he had been for the past three days adding that he even psyched himself up for prison because of the missing cash.

He expressed delight that he had been able to retrieve the money and praised the radio station for playing an instrumental role.

“I called my wife and told her that I know I would be jailed. So I pleaded with her to take very good care of our three kids because I don’t know when I will return”

Ghanaian commend the honest drivers

Many Ghanaians who reacted to the video took to the comments section to praise the two drivers for their honesty.

Nha Nah Eyesha:

200k wow. That's huge.. May God bless him soo soo much

Kwaku Nti:

They are honest and should be appointed as ministers. We need this faithfulness and honesty.

Stephen Kenneth Nakujah:

God bless you guys. This thing you guys have done will go a long way to affect your generation yet unborn. You will never regret this . Nyame nhyira mo Bebree

Maame Assor Bonsu:

We still have God fearing and a good heart people in my beloved country, God bless you boss

Taxi driver returns GH¢8k woman left in his car

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a taxi driver also won the admiration of many after returning the money he found in his taxi to the owner.

In the viral video, the driver had returned an amount of GH¢8,000 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

Although he saw the money the day before, the driver did not get the opportunity to return it to the woman but decided to do so the very next morning.

