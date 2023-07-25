A video of a young man who tried to prank a police officer at the Ashaiman police has gone viral

The young man showed bravery as he snatched a bottled water from the hands of the police officer

The officer, who seemed none too pleased with the act of the man, apprehended him in the video

A Ghanaian content creator decided to go the extra mile by doing what few people would dare to do.

In his bid to provide mindblowing content, the young man visited the Ashaiman Police station in Accra and, this time around, tried pranking a police officer on duty.

Man pranks policeman Photo credit:@mole.dc5/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, shows the moment when the police officer who was standing in front of the station bought a bottle of water from a street hawker.

As he tried opening it, the young man came from no where, snatched the bottle from his hand, opened it and began to drink the water.

At first, the police officer acted calm as he thought that something was happening to the young man and hence needed the water.

However, the officer on realizing that the young man wanted to make a fool out of him then, quickly took back the bottled water and grabbed him by the waist.

The video ended with the officer seen taking the young man to the police station.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 5000 likes and 80 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the prank by the young man

Ghanaians who reacted to the funny video expressed astonishment at why the content creator decided to prank the police officer.

Dj-Clemento Gh

so what statement the officer wil write

Richmond stated

I said it , it’s not real, Ghana police are not friendly to even joke with bottle water.

Lucia commented

You don't want a peace today you have a problem God

SMALL gOD

This is the real definition of I don’t peace ,I want problems always

‍♂️BIG SOLO added:

Its seems the policeman is already aware of this prank

Officer laments over difficulty getting a lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian policeman expressed frustration over his failure to get a lover.

In a TikTok video, he wondered if there was something wrong with his appearance due to the number of women that have turned down his proposals.

He said so far, every woman that he has professed love to has turned down his request with the excuse that she is already dating someone else.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh