A man living abroad has shot down the idea of raising his children in Ghana

In a video, the man revealed that his dad erred in giving birth to him in Ghana, so he won't repeat that mistake with his kids

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with the opinions expressed by the young man

A young Ghanaian man living in Europe has sent social media into a frenzy after revealing that he has no plans to raise his kids in Ghana.

In the viral TikTok video, the young man opined that the struggle he went through living as a child in Ghana affirms his notion that his dad erred in giving birth to him in the West African country.

Man refutes the idea of raising his kids in Ghana

Source: TikTok

He added that his major decision also to leave Ghana primarily was because he wanted to live a fulfilled life hence sees no reason to return with the excuse of raising his kids there.

"My dad made a mistake raising me in Ghana, and I will not repeat that mistake. My kids will not see that place. A country where we have schools under the trees. My kids will never be raised there," he stated.

At the time of writing this article, the video had gathered over 1,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to young man's opinions

Social media users who reacted to the video expressed diverse opinions on the decision taken by the young man.

Sikaba stated:

That is why we have to change the story. No matter what, Ghana will still remain our motherland

kobe343 commented:

Bro don't put it in ur mind that abroad is heaven. think about ur old age where u will bee

Director BJee indicated:

Never tarnished the image of your homeland because some less hardship

Khaliefa Nass reacted:

that's why we must come together and change the old story

Vergin Kojo Love indicated:

Rip to all politicians in Ghana both NPP and NDC some Ghanaian Youth are jobless and homeless hmmm Ama Ghana

Kwame Boateng805

Ghana is far better in terms of Child training bro …….a lot of abroad kids are junky and smokers

