US-based Ghanaian Eric Afari has claimed he earns $5000 (GH¢56,696.00) monthly as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) and owns multiple properties in his birth country Ghana.

The young man said he immigrated to the US via the Diversity Visa Lottery (Green Card Lottery).

US-based Ghanaian man reveals he earns over $5000 monthly. Photo credit: SVTV Africa/Maksym Kapliuk.

Source: Instagram

Afari details his earnings

He told DJ Nyaami on Daily Hustle Worldwide about his life and earnings, saying after a year in the US, he was able to purchase a GH¢90,000 car.

''I'd be lying if I said nothing had changed in my life. Most of my colleagues in Ghana are still unemployed, and those employed earn around GH¢1800. Every two weeks, I get $25 per hour and $2500.

''I make around $5000 after taxes and pay $700 in rent. After aiding the family in Ghana, I've resolved to save $3000 per month,'' he said.

Eric was among three of more than 10,000 students who won the Diversity Visa Lottery with the help of his Ghanaian school authorities.

About the US Diversity Visa Programme

Per the BBC, the US Diversity Visa Programme, also known as the Green Card Lottery, began in 1994 to encourage immigration from countries under-represented among new arrivals to the US. To be eligible, applicants must have a high school education or the equivalent and two years of professional experience.

Watch the interview below:

