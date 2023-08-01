A viral video demonstrating the use of picture editing software to transform a woman's appearance from slim to curvy has captivated social media users

Edited by Detty Studio and shared on Twitter by @ApkJnr, the video garnered thousands of views, sparking reactions and discussions on unrealistic beauty standards

The footage has raised awareness of digitally altered images and discussions around the importance of promoting body positivity and embracing natural beauty

A video showcasing the transformative power of picture editing software is taking the internet by storm.

In the viral footage, a woman's appearance is dramatically altered from slim to very curvy, with a bigger backside and heavier chest, all achieved through digital manipulation.

Dressed in a stunning yellow skin-tight dress, the photo was edited by Detty Studio and shared by @ApkJnr on his verified Twitter handle.

Lady given complete body transformation with editing software Photo credit: ApkJnr

Source: Twitter

The video has garnered widespread attention, garnering thousands of views and sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens.

The video seems to have put a spotlight on the potential effects of unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated by edited images on social media.

While photo editing can be a fun tool for creativity, the video shows it can also contribute to body image issues and unrealistic expectations.

The post has sparked debates about the ethics of photo editing and the impact of such images on society's perception of beauty.

It has also opened up discussions on the importance of promoting body positivity and embracing one's unique features.

Watch the video below:

