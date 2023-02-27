Nana Aba Anamoah was called on Joy FM's Super Morning Show to share some red flags she feels women should avoid

The renowned media personality and general manager of GH One pointed out unrealistic expectations in bed from men who consume adult content online

The media personality felt that such expectations put an unnecessary burden on women as they would not be able to meet such expectations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian television personality and journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has shared her thoughts on the red flags women should avoid in men.

Nana Aba Anamoah Tells Women To Avoid Men Who Have Unrealistic Expectations In Bed Photo Source: Nana Aba Anamoah

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, the popular media personality did not hold back as she listed the red flags that women should watch out for.

According to Nana Aba, one of the biggest red flags in some men is their consumption of adult content on the internet.

She pointed out that men who consume a lot of such content often have unrealistic expectations of their partners based on what they have seen on their screens.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A man who expects you to do things he sees on adult websites is a very serious red flag. You can never satisfy such a person, she said.

She added that it is impossible for women to perform at the same level as professional adult performers, so being with someone with such expectations would be difficult.

Nana Aba also highlighted other red flags women should be wary of in men. She mentioned that a man who eats too much could not be her partner, emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle. She said a man should eat in moderation and not eat beyond the normal limit.

In addition, Nana Aba pointed out disrespect as another major red flag in men. She stated that any man who disrespects her or anyone around her would not be considered as a potential partner.

How Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Nana Aba, Others Mourned Death of Christian Atsu

In another story, touching tributes and messages have poured in over the unexpected death of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu.

The Ghanaian international footballing star was one of the thousands of victims who died in the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

President Akufo-Addo, former president Mahama, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others have mourned after Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh