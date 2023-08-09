Most people believe that when one moves out of their country, they either change for better or worse depending on their experiences

This is the story of Nana Danquah, who stopped womanising when he traveled from Ghana to the United Kingdom

His parents used to send him money when he was in Ghana, but he had to work for his own money when he got to the UK

A Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom, Nana Danquah, said he would not have achieved anything if he did not travel abroad.

Nana Danquah said his parents lived abroad and provided him with everything he needed. Because he was not working hard for the money, he misused the money sent to him.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Danquah said he lived a relatively comfortable life in Ghana because of his parents' benevolence.

Nana Danquah said he has now put up a building in Ghana where he can stay when he returns from the UK Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Nana Danquah, who has been in the UK for fourteen years, said he realised his lifestyle in Ghana would not help if he continued abroad.

“I’d have still been fooling around if I stayed in Ghana. I would not have been successful in the UK if I came with the mentality I had and the womanising habit while in Ghana. I realised that all those things were not necessary."

"The cost of cement and iron rods in Ghana has gone up. You won't be respected if you return to Ghana and sleep in a family house. You need to secure a future if you get a chance to come here and forget about that lifestyle,” he added.

He recommended young people who wanted to travel overseas go through the proper routes rather than paying expensive travel agents.

Nana Danquah noted that the cost of living in the UK has gone up. He stated that rent and utilities are still less expensive outside of London. He advised those who were struggling to keep up with London's high cost of living to leave the city.

