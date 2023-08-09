Ghanaians living abroad often send money to their family or friends back home to build properties for them

But sometimes, the people in Ghana are not so reliable since they do not build up to expectations or squander money entirely

A Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom has faced a similar situation, where his brother misused the money he sent for a building project

A Ghanaian based in the United Kingdom has narrated how he almost went mad after his younger brother squandered the money he sent to build a house in Ghana.

George Awusi said he left Ghana for the UK in 2002 after he got admission to study at a University. After he gained admission and paid his fees, George still deferred his education because he was earning good money in Ghana. After a while, he decided to go to school.

The first time George returned from the UK two years after he left to marry. He did not come back again until 18 years later.

George said in an interview with DJ Nyaami

He was coming to visit his family after staying in the UK for several years. He expected to be happy seeing family but was rather heartbroken.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, George said his younger brother betrayed him. He sent him a total of £10,000 (GH¢144,000) to build a house for him in Ghana.

He alleged that his brother tricked him into sending more money by claiming some equipment had been stolen.

“Meanwhile, I intended to gift him a piece of land after he was done with my house. When I visited Ghana, I found out the theft was a lie. My brother took some electrical in my name and sold them off. I heard he hurriedly painted the house when I arrived in Ghana."

"I thought all I had to do in the house was drill and windows. There was no concrete or POP. I sent him monies for doors, but none had been bought or fixed. I almost went mad. I cried like a baby. After the first night, I never saw him again,” George added.

He further stated that his brother misused the money he sent initially meant for the purchase of land.

“He took to an area pretending to show me where the land was. I went to the Estate agent, and they told me he had not completed the payment. I ended up paying GH¢20,000 to get it back. This is not a friend but my biological brother. He didn’t even do anything with the money he spent,” amidst tears, George spoke.

