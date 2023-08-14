A man in a video said he received GH¢700 for a physically-demanding work which he does daily

A Ghanaian man who carried 300 bags of cement daily has revealed how much he earns every month in a video

Several people on social media who saw the video said his monthly salary was too meagre, considering the demands of his work

A Ghanaian man has disclosed that he receives GH¢700 monthly salary for carrying 300 bags of cement daily.

In a video on Twitter, the man said that he works with another person in the company, and each person is required to carry 300 bags of cement daily.

"Everybody carries 300 bags a day. We are two people, so 600 bags. They give us GH¢700 a month. I am telling the truth."

The man said if he gets the opportunity to travel abroad, he will work harder since that means more money Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

When the person recording the video asked him how many bags he would carry when he got the opportunity to travel abroad, the man said he would even work harder since that would earn him more money. Twitter user @sikaofficial1 captioned the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Hard work pays, but this particular hard work isn’t paying well as this young man reveals that he carries 300 bags of cement a day for a paltry sum of GH¢700 at the end of the month."

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

After @sikaofficial1 shared the video, several people commented on it, saying those who do not work so hard make all the money.

Read some of the comments below:

@jrdegbe said:

That wouldn’t be the only job he will do all his. Better jobs that requires minimum efforts but with conditions of employment will come. Antony saying that the employer is wicked can’t employ you and pay you anything that deserve now. It’s the experiences we gather and become masters at the very least thing. Keep it up. You’ll shine someday somewhere.

@EiiScanty wrote:

those who do the hard work earn less whiles those who hardly work dress in suit and earn more.

@I_Am_Winter said:

If he was a worker in the states with this hardwood, he’ll be rich

@Lesskay_1 wrote:

Hardwork has never paid, cox if we define "hardwork" you will know the works classified as such are menial jobs charley

@1xpunter said:

He’s where he is because of his mind .. Your mind determines your salary not your strength

@KobbyBrown88 commented:

It’s a sad watch. He got a smile on his face though his job isn’t paying much, may the good Lord bless the hands of every person working so hard to put food on their tables! I’m moved by his story really

@Harmony_973 said:

Dem dey use am, make he do m by day pay instead. Loading bois wey dey take daily payment dey cashout pass

Qatar-based Ghanaian said he earns over GH¢11,000 monthly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in Qatar said he makes GH¢11,000 monthly as an engineer with free accommodation.

Solomon Safo Yeboah said he does not pay utility bills, and the company provides him with groceries because of his level in the business.

He said he is comfortable with his job.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh