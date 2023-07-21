When Richard was travelling to Qatar in March 2021, he was employed by an oil and gas company as a labourer

He decided to change his job from labourer to driver when he got to Qatar so he could get a pay raise

Despite the cumbersome procedure he needed to go through, Richard did not give up and now enjoys more than three times his old salary

A Ghanaian living in Qatar has narrated his experience, including his monthly salary, to encourage others who want to travel.

Richard Adei Bonsu said he got the opportunity to travel to Qatar in 2021 after he started trying in 2016.

In an interview posted on SVTV Africa, Richard said even though he had a job in Ghana that was paying well at the time, he wanted to travel. He engaged an agent to help him so his travel dream could come to pass.

Richard Adei Bonsu said he has not regretted travelling to Qatar Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

In March 2021, Richard travelled to Qatar. He was employed as a labourer and the salary he was going to receive was less than what he was paid in Ghana as a truck driver. However, he chose to go to Qatar because of the other pecks like free accommodation and utility bills that came with the job.

From labourer to driver in Qatar

In Qatar, Richard initially worked as a labourer in a kitchen but wanted to continue driving. So he told his superiors about his intention. They told him how cumbersome the process could be, but Richard was determined to overcome the hurdle.

He paid and went for a driving class. He later took a test and was promoted from labourer to driver. When he was a labourer, Richard earned GH¢3000 monthly. He now makes GH¢9600 as a driver.

Richard intends to come to Ghana soon to marry a woman who would later join him in Qatar. He told DJ Nyaami that the company he works with allows spouses to join them and would help with the necessary documentation.

Watch the video below

Ghanaian Truck driver in the US said he earns GH₵3,500 daily

Richard is not the only Ghanaian abroad who believes he is living a good life; another man said he makes GH₵3,500 daily as a truck driver in the US.

Isaac, who lives in America, said he is happy he travelled to the US six years ago because of his earnings. He explained that though he isn’t well-educated, he makes $300 daily.

He encouraged people who have the opportunity to travel to do so for a better life.

