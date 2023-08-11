Solomon Safo Yeboah lived in Ghana and was an illegal miner until he travelled to Qatar to seek greener pastures

Even though he was a trained welder, Solomon engaged in galamsey because he got more money from it

However, he left Ghana for Qatar and has made a good living for himself, earning $1,000 as an engineer and paying no rent or utility bills

A Ghanaian residing in Qatar, Solomon Safo Yeboah said he makes GH¢11,000 monthly working as an engineer with free accommodation.

According to Solomon, when he left Ghana in 2015, he was engaged in galamsey, and also thought he would work as a welder in Qatar only to realise he would work as a gardener when he arrived.

“When I stopped the galamsey, I worked as a welder for three years before I travelled. I thought I was coming to work as a welder in Qatar but it was rather a gardening job. I didn’t read the contract thoroughly in Ghana because I was desperate to travel. I decided to stay and work hard. Now I am an engineer.”

“Others I came with have fled back to Ghana because of the conditions but I decided that I would not return home to engage in galamsey.”

“I earn $1,000 (GH¢11,000) monthly. I don’t pay rent or utility bills. They provide me with groceries,” he added.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Solomon said that even though there are jobs in Qatar, he would advise Ghanaians who want to come there to come on a company visa instead of a free visa.

“With the company visa, the company will pay your salary and also take care of you but with the free visa you are more on your own.”

Watch the full interview below:

