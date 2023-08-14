Ghanaian sneaker enthusiast, Ernest Ofori Osei, has delivered an Instagram frame showing off his wardrobe selection and handsome look

The new images posted by the son of Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite, follow other pictures in which he posed by luxurious whips

Fans, particularly ladies, expressed admiration for the young fashionista after his recent pictures emerged

Ernest Ofori Osei, son of Ghanaian business magnate, Osei Kwame Despite, has released Instagram photos in a decent outfit while showing off his handsome look.

The images come after he uploaded stunning photos posing beside luxurious vintage cars in their posh residence.

Ernest Ofori Osei shows off his handsome look. Photo credit: ofori_osei.

Source: Instagram

Ernest Ofori Osei's look

The sneaker enthusiast rocked an all-white outfit with modern sneakers that matched his attire. He accessorised his look with a simple bracelet, gold chain, and sunglasses.

Ofori Osei did not disclose the occasion for looking all dashing when he posted them to his account.

''Timeless,'' his simple caption accompanying the images read.

See the photos below:

Netizens gush over Ernest Ofori Osei

After posting the stunning photos online, many, particularly ladies, swooned over him. Many were impressed with his fashion choice.

Street_dc commented:

Drip king.

Kingpromise554 said:

Drip Lord baakop3.

Fadda_one posted:

Handsome.

Iambrymah commented:

My Man United fanatic.

Lawyerkwab said:

Original Naasei.

Efya_beabuwa mentioned:

My gee!

Chillsgh commented:

Girl dem sugar.

Lady_dianafowaah7 reacted:

Very handsome .

Mz.sabertha posted:

Nice.

Berta_bae1 said:

Always on point my gee for life.

Ashley_marylyn posted:

Shirt ✅. Trouser ✅. Colour ✅. Sunglass ✅. Everything ✅. Awesome.

Andr_ewstetteh commented:

Incoming dream changers.

Humera4727 reacted:

You look good.

See more photos of Ernest Ofori below:

Source: YEN.com.gh