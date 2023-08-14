Gifted minister Ohemaa Mercy held a successful gospel concert on Sunday, August 13, at the Royal House Chapel

The spirit-filled annual event filled the Oil Dome to the brim with eager worshippers

Ohemaa Mercy's entrance and wardrobe matched this year's theme for the Tehilah Experience

Ghanaian gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy's Tehillah Experience came to a successful close last night, Sunday, August 13, at the Royal House Chapel, Oil Dome.

The music concert and prayer session attracted worshipers from all walks of life to witness the power of God.

The year's event featured renowned gospel musicians, including Diana Hamilton, Kofi Osei Peprah, S.K Frimpong, Ceccy Twum and Uncle Ato.

A photo collage of Ohemaa Mercy's grand entrance at Tehilah Image credit: @Ghkwaku

Source: Facebook

As usual, Tehillah Experience drew international artistes to lead the masses in the spirit-filled auditorium. Efe Grace, Pastor Joe Beechem, Mr M & Revelation, Rama Antwi, and Michael Manhendere, usually based abroad, charged the atmosphere with powerful song ministrations.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ohemaa Mercy's fierce entrance among white-clad dancers with burning torches fanned on both sides of the aisle held the audience captive as they watched the mesmerising scene unfolding.

Click here to watch the video.

Peeps react to Ohemaa Mercy's ethereal entrance into Tehilah 2023

While some appreciated the significance of Ohemaa Mercy's entrance with the year's theme, Fire and Fragrance, others were surprised by the heady chat and symbolism that preceded the headliners' entrance.

Suley Nti commented:

What is the difference between occultism and this act.

Clyde Steven commented:

Nice.

Kofi Li-man commented:

Full occult. People must be vigilant commented

Benjamin Owusu commented:

Achristofo mo hunahuna nkrofour. aaaaaba

Akwasi Boateng commented:

Eiiiiiii asem oooo.

Amğ Bïs Mãrk Jr. commented:

No comment

Ohemaa Mercy discloses how prayers saved McBrown's pregnancy and child

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Ohemaa Mercy's narration of how Nana Ama Mcbrown received her miracle through the Tehillah Experience.

According to the gospel musician, McBrown contacted her about five years ago over her pregnancy issues.

Ohemaa Mercy recounts that through prayer and spiritual directions, they saved McBrown's pregnancy, which resulted in the birth of her daughter, Baby Maxin.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh