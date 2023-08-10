A 40-year-old Ghanaian woman shared her dilemma in an anonymous TV3 interview, torn between leaving her fiancé or facing an uncertain future

This was after she discovered he had hidden his HIV-positive status during their five-year relationship

Wedding preparations and mandatory tests revealed the truth, prompting her to question whether to stay, given their shared businesses and plans for the future

A 40-year-old Ghanaian lady recently disclosed an agonising dilemma she faced in an anonymous account provided to TV3.

She shared that she found herself at a crossroads, torn between two options: leaving her fiancé or braving an uncertain future by staying.

The woman revealed that she had been in a relationship with her partner for five years, unaware that he had concealed the fact that he was HIV positive.

The truth emerged during the course of their wedding preparations when mandatory tests were undertaken, leading the lady to the shocking revelation.

Detailing her situation, she lamented,

"We already have a lot of businesses, properties, and investments together and planned our future together. Should I leave or stay and face an uncertain future?"

This heartfelt question encapsulated her complex predicament and the difficult decision she now faces and seeks a solution for.

Ghanaians advise lady who found out boyfriend infected her with HIV

Below are some suggestions Ghanaians have offered her in the post's comment section.

Kafui Kafui said:

My question is, if she quit with him who is she going to be with that she won't give that person too or is she going to hide it from that person too? So since they're both of the same page, she should just stay with him, so both will be on drug simple.

AT MUSIC commented:

Since both are positive and she still love him, she should marry him. So that both can be on drug.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh