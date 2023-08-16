Komla Dumor died from a heart attack on January 18, 2014, at his home in Rickmansworth, United Kingdom few years after his mother passed

His father, Prof Ernest Kwaku Dumor said he mourns both his late wife and son every day by visiting their tombs daily

The tombs are located in the house where Prof Dumor lives, and he said they are right behind his window where he can see

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The father of the late popular Ghanaian journalist, Komla Afeke Dumor, has given details of how he keeps the memory of his late wife and son alive.

Prof Ernest Kwaku Dumor said he constantly mourns his late wife and son years after their death.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Prof Ernest Dumor said even though he does shed physical tears, he grieves inwardly.

A collage of the late Komla Dumor and his father Prof Ernest Dumor Photo credit: @Ernest Dumor Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

"Can I ever say how it feels? Almost every day, tears don't show, but the crying still goes on. I make it a duty every morning to visit their tombs; my late wife and Komla. They are in the same place behind my window."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"So I go there and say a little prayer and commit them into the bosom of the Lord and ask them to intercede for those of us who are still alive so that the memory will still continue," he added.

Aside from the daily visits to their tomb, Prof Dumor has photos of his late wife and son in his hall. According to photos are at places where one can easily see them when they enter the hall.

Prof Dumor's service to NIA and his loses

Komla's father is the founding Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA).

In the interview, Prof Dumor stated that while he served Ghana through the NIA, he lost several family members.

"While I was doing the public service for NIA, I lost my wife, I lost my older sister six months after my wife had passed away. I lost my younger sister six months after my older sister died, and it was four years after Komla also passed away."

He said even though it was not an easy phase, he found joy in his suffering because he knew they were good people while they were alive.

Komla Dumor died from a heart attack on January 18, 2014, at his home in Rickmansworth, United Kingdom, having been on air the day before.

Watch the video below:

John Dumelo announces mother's demise

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo announced the death of his mother, Antionette Dumelo, in a social media post.

His mother passed away on August 15, 2023.

He noted that his mother's sudden demise broke his heart in a heartfelt message.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh