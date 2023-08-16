Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix has shared a video exposing a new mobile money fraud technique used by scammers

The video captures a call from a man posing as "Frank Omane" from the supposed Head Department at the MTN Office, complaining about unauthorised payment approval prompts on ZionFelix's phone

Although Zion confirmed the prompts, he didn't return the call, leaving the scheme's intentions unexplored, and later learned from MTN that it was indeed a fraudulent endeavor

In a video posted on his Facebook profile, Zion documented an incoming call from a person identifying himself as Frank Omane, who claimed to represent the "Head Department" at the MTN Office, Accra Osu Branch.

The caller raised concerns about payment approval prompts that were appearing on ZionFelix's phone, a claim that Zion verified.

Zion refrained from returning the call when it dropped, preventing the unfolding of the scheme and leaving the caller's final action truncated.

Notably, however, the number used for the call did not correspond to an official MTN office number; rather, it was traced back to a Glo number.

What ZionFelix did upon realizing the caller was a momo fraudster

Following this alarming encounter, Zion proactively contacted MTN for verification, leading him to confirm that it was indeed a fraudulent endeavor.

seemed to involve exploiting payment approval notifications within mobile money applications to potentially gaining unauthorised access to users' funds.

ZionFelix, emphasised the need for vigilance, urging inividuals to exercise caution and remain watchful against evolving tactics employed by mobile money scammers.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh