A market woman's passionate criticism of the government's policies, particularly the lack of opportunities for youth despite free SHS implementation, has garnered attention in a UTV interview

She highlighted the disconnect between education and job availability, questioning the effectiveness of education when economic prospects remain limited

Her fervent remarks have sparked widespread discussions on social media, shedding light on the challenges of youth unemployment and the broader impact of education policies

In a recent interview with UTV, a market woman expressed her strong criticism of the government's focus on implementing a free Senior High School (SHS) policy while not adequately creating opportunities for the youth.

She passionately stated,

"Our children go to school and can speak English but there are no jobs for them. The economy is also difficult. We put items on sale and people do not come to buy because they are expensive. So what's the benefit of the Free SHS?"

Her words on UTV Ghana highlighted the frustration felt by many regarding the lack of employment opportunities despite educational advancements.

Ghanaians back woman who bashed government for Free SHS policy without creating jobs

The video of her impassioned remarks has gained significant traction online, sparking numerous reactions from viewers. Check out some of the comments shared by netizens below:

Tutugyagu Kyekyeku Kantanka commented:

Madam what you're saying is 100% true but we must also advice ourselves as parents we should let our children go to technical schools so that at the end if they don't get any employment, they can still do something on their own

Samuel Fio added:

Words of wisdom,God bless you mommy may u leave long for speaking this bitter truth.

Neglect of PTAs under Free SHS blamed for indiscipline among students

Meanwhile, Dr Clement Apaak has blamed the rising incidents of indiscipline on SHS campuses on the relegation of PTAs to the background.

The politician and educationist noted that in the past, parents actively helped school administrators to manage and enforce discipline, but that is not the case now.

Free SHS will be reviewed to strengthen fiscal policy under IMF deal

In another story, Nana Akufo-Addo government has said the Free SHS policy and other flagship programmes would be reviewed as part of fiscal policy strategies under the IMF.

Before the announcement, the government had dismissed suggestions to review the Free SHS policy.

