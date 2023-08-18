TikToker Ositapopcorn's compassionate gesture of donating GH¢7,000 to a financially challenged family left a young girl in tears of gratitude

The online community's support moved both the girl and her parents, as seen in the emotional video

This act of kindness has garnered significant attention on social media, highlighting the positive impact of online communities in extending help and support to those in need

Ositapopcorn, a generous TikToker, brought tears of gratitude and emotion to a young girl and her financially struggling family by gifting them GH¢7,000.

Online community members raised the money to support the family's needs. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the girl was moved to tears upon receiving the heartfelt package.

The emotional moment was equally shared by her parents, who were touched by the generosity they received.

A lady weeps after she was surprised with money Photo credit: Ositapopcorn

Source: TikTok

How netizens have been reacting to the video of the poor girl crying

The heartwarming video of the girl's reaction has sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

Ositapopcorn's act of kindness has resonated with many, highlighting the power of online communities coming together to help those in need.

A lot of them took to the comment section to share their reactions. Find some of them below:

oracle_entertainment said:

Omo… Hard guy like me dey shed tears Na now i know say na stubborn i stubborn, I no wicked

Shaibu Neymar stated:

U see were her kindness has lead her to,pls everyone reading this,be kind…don’t wait to be rich beofre u can be good

VeraNaija mentioned:

It’s another new week to cry for strangers again may God bless your heart sir

Butterscotch Godsbab indicated:

"God who am i that you have shown me mercy"... May that be our cry soon, Congrats sis

Source: YEN.com.gh