Abdul Razak is a Ghanaian living in Germany after he risked his life by travelling from Libya to Germany

He said even though his travel has taken his family out of poverty, he would return to Ghana because of the freedom back home

The man explained that there is a level of freedom in Ghana that people in Europe particularly Germany do not have and he craves for that

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian living in Germany said it is better to earn an appreciable amount of salary in Ghana and enjoy the freedom than to make so much money abroad where there are many restrictions.

Abdul Razak said moving from Ghana to Germany has been very beneficial to him and his family, but there is little to no freedom.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Abdul Razak said people living in Ghana enjoy some freedom that those abroad, especially in Germany, do not have.

He revealed that because of the freedom that he loves in Ghana, he plans to return to Ghana someday.

“I prefer Ghana to Germany now. Before I came here, I was so anxious. But now I want to go back. Ghana would be like heaven if the citizens were paid well. The freedom is important."

"It is better to stay in Ghana, where you earn €500 (GH¢6166), than make €1500 (GH¢18,503) in Germany and feel restricted. Freedom is more important than money,” Abdul Razak added.

According to Abdul Razak, he travelled through Libya to Europe to take his family out of poverty. He believes his family would have remained poor if he had not taken the risk. He shared his Libya experience as well.

Another Ghanaian who now lives in America recounted how he travelled from Argentina to the USA by road. Isaac Asamoah is sharing his experience and said it took him over a month to make the journey.

Watch the full interview below;

Ghanaian to return from abroad after he achieves some goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in Germany said he would move back to his home country after he meets some goals he had set for himself.

Joseph Ofori said he would move back to Ghana to live happily with his wife and children.

Ghanaian living abroad builds $300,000 mansion

A Ghanaian man living in America, called Rush Asare built a huge house in Ghana at age 27 and moved back to stay in it.

It took him a year and a half to put up the 4-bedroom house, which cost $305,000.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh