A Ghanaian man living in the United States of America has shared his experience after travelling from Argentina to the USA by road.

Isaac Amoah said it was not an easy journey, but he was happy he made it to America. He said despite the struggles he went through, it was worth it.

Isaac said he was working as a carpenter and a security man in Ghana. His brother, who lived in Argentina, suggested to him that he joins him in search of greener pastures.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Isaac said he joined his brother in Argentina in 2017, but he was determined to leave the country. He said working in Argentina was no different from working in Ghana, and that was why he decided to embark on the life-threatening journey.

Isaac's first attempt to leave Argentina for America was not successful. So he went back to Argentina for two months to work and restrategise.

On his second attempt, Isaac travelled through nine countries to get to America. From Argentina, he went through Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.

It took him about a month to move from Argentina to America. He, however, stated that his experience was milder compared to what other migrants go through.

"Migrants pass through the forest and climb mountains from Columbia to Panama because the pathway is flooded or it’s a water body. We climbed a mountain for hours. The only hurdle I faced was when thieves stole $2000 from me. I had to wait for friends and family to send me some.”

He said if he had enough money, the journey would have taken lesser days, and it would have been easier since he could take buses instead of walking more often.

“If you have money, it is much easier because you can take buses. I left Argentina with a Ghanaian lady, but by the time we got to Columbia, we were about 20 people from various countries."

Eventually, Isaac made it to Tapachula, Mexico, where he resided and worked for almost three months before making his way to the border between Mexico and the United States.

