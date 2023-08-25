Ghanaian entrepreneur Yaw Sam, a former KNUST student who moved to the US in 2016, now co-leads the thriving tech startup Brand Geniuz, employing 10 individuals

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Yaw emphasized his passion for technology and social media, motivating the creation of the marketing agency alongside partner Joshua Howard

Yaw highlighted their unique content-focused approach, collaboration with notable clients, and the importance of consistency and differentiation for budding entrepreneurs

Yaw Sam, a Ghanaian entrepreneur and former KNUST student who ventured to the US in 2016, has successfully co-founded a tech startup named Brand Geniuz, now employing a team of 10.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Yaw shared that his passion for technology and social media-fueled his decision to launch the marketing agency alongside his business partner, Joshua Howard.

Yaw stated, "Brand Geniuz is about 3 years old. I've always had a love for tech and I know the power of social media. And I always wanted to do something that will inspire a lot of people and there are a lot of marketing agencies but nobody creates content and approaches the work like we do and that's what sets us apart."

Yaw Sam speaks about establishing BrandGeniuz Photo credit: brandgeniuz

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that their unique approach and content creation strategy that distinguishes them in the competitive market.

Yaw revealed they've collaborated with high-profile clients and have fostered a workplace culture that attracts talents.

He advised aspiring entrepreneurs to prioritize consistency, genuine passion, and the ability to stand out.

"Also, you have to cook up a formula that separates you from competition, and then just be consistent," he added.

