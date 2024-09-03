Ghanaians on social media have congratulated their fellow countrywoman after she joined the US Army

The young lady, known as Cindy Mbamba passed out as an officer of the US Army after leaving the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures

Cindy shared a video of herself, in her US Army uniform, and another lady, probably a relative on the TikTok page, @cyndimbamba

A young Ghanaian lady, who recently relocated abroad has enlisted as a soldier in the US.

The lady identified as Cindy Mbamba took to social media to celebrate her new beginnings outside the shores of Ghana.

A Ghanaian lady joins the US Army after relocating abroad recently. Photo credit: @cyndimbamba/TikTok.

Cindy Mbamba shared a video of herself and an unidentified lady, cruising in town in the US.

The video captioned "We are grateful, lord": captured Cindy, wearing her US Army uniform at the military base, where she took several pictures

Relying on the lyrics of her favourite Ghanaian gospel song, the young soldier expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity.

Cindy Mbamba is one of several Ghanaians who have joined the US Army in recent times after travelling abroad for greener pastures.

Reactions to Cindy's video

Ghanaians on social media who came across Cindy Mbamba's video seemed excited for her as they flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.

@Nana Akua Amponsah said:

"Congratulations to he.r"

@benedictannobil also said:

"Congratulations to you sunshine."

@Morning Stars commented:

"Congratulations to the family."

@Kukua Vida also commented"

"Congratulations to her."

Ghanaian lady becomes US soldier

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian lady joined the US Army after moving abroad for better opportunities.

The pretty-looking young lady, known on TikTok as Perry Shirley thanked God for the favour upon her life, in a video shared on the internet.

Perry Shirley suggested in the video that life was hard for her while back home in Ghana, a situation which pushed her to seek opportunities elsewhere.

She also celebrated her success abroad with her favourite gospel song, Man of Galilee while displaying her "Harmony and Unity badge.

