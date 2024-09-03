Ghanaian Lady Joins US Army After Relocating Abroad: "We Are Grateful, Lord"
- Ghanaians on social media have congratulated their fellow countrywoman after she joined the US Army
- The young lady, known as Cindy Mbamba passed out as an officer of the US Army after leaving the shores of Ghana to seek greener pastures
- Cindy shared a video of herself, in her US Army uniform, and another lady, probably a relative on the TikTok page, @cyndimbamba
A young Ghanaian lady, who recently relocated abroad has enlisted as a soldier in the US.
The lady identified as Cindy Mbamba took to social media to celebrate her new beginnings outside the shores of Ghana.
Cindy Mbamba shared a video of herself and an unidentified lady, cruising in town in the US.
The video captioned "We are grateful, lord": captured Cindy, wearing her US Army uniform at the military base, where she took several pictures
Relying on the lyrics of her favourite Ghanaian gospel song, the young soldier expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity.
Cindy Mbamba is one of several Ghanaians who have joined the US Army in recent times after travelling abroad for greener pastures.
Reactions to Cindy's video
Ghanaians on social media who came across Cindy Mbamba's video seemed excited for her as they flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.
Some of the reactions to the video are compiled below by YEN.com.gh.
@Nana Akua Amponsah said:
"Congratulations to he.r"
@benedictannobil also said:
"Congratulations to you sunshine."
@Morning Stars commented:
"Congratulations to the family."
@Kukua Vida also commented"
"Congratulations to her."
Ghanaian lady becomes US soldier
