A Zambian fashion designer has warmed the hearts of many internet users after he surprised his younger sister with a brand new car

A video shared on his social media pages showed his sister being emotional after she saw the car packed in front of their gate

The young lady stood still and broke down expressing tears of joy as her brother embraced her in a warm hug

Through the good, the bad, and the ugly– siblings are there with us through it all.

It’s important to have gratitude for the special bond that comes with siblings, and to acknowledge the importance of such a lifelong relationship.

There is no doubt that the love that exists between siblings is unique. After all, most people will never know another human being for as long as they know their brother or sister.

Even though you may not always get along with your siblings, the truth is, they are one of the few people in the world that see you at your best and your worst and still love you anyway.

They are the people you can call on for love, support, and advice even if it has been months since you last spoke.

Fashion designer gifts sister

Zambian fashion designer Peter Mwansa identified on Facebook as Peter My Life has demonstrated this unique relationship with his younger sister after he bought her a car.

"I surprised my younger sister with her very first new car and this happened,' he captioned a video of him presenting the car to his sister who became emotional.

Taken aback by the surprise, she broke down and for a moment stood still not knowing what to do before her brother took into a warm embrace.

Still in shock, she took a tour of the car while still expressing disbelief.

Internet users impressed by the surprise quickly congratulated the fashion designer while leaving encouraging messages and others just wanted to be his sister.

Internet users react to Peter Mwansa's gift

George Mwansa wrote:

"May you never lack and may the good Lord add many more years."

Thresa Mwanakasale Malambo wondered if she could be adopted into the family:

"Can I be your adopted sister too?"

Kashiwa Mulenga Mungole wrote:

"This is awesome , George Wamona and Mumba these blessings you go down on your knees and continue to Praise the Lord ."

Kay Lungu wrote:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen online, it brought tears to my eyes .what an amazing brother you are."

Mercy Phiri Mbao wrote:

"The way am crying like its my car. I hope my brother is watching this."

Monica Banda wrote:

"Awwww this brought me happy tears, God will bless you, thank you for sharing."

Lizzy Kay Mubanga wrote:

"You are a rare gem.God bless you. Very few men support their family when doing fine."

Lenah TK Rapheals wrote:

"Wow I have cried, throughout watching this video. Beautiful!! God reward you even bigger!"

Sisters gift dad new car

