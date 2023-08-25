When Gilbert Ampiah was born, he was physically challenged, and that made his parents shy to show him off

However, his love for sports made him start enjoying football, and he later became an athlete who competed in high jumps in inter-school

He won dreams of competing at the World Paralympic Games some years to come and hopes to win medals for Ghana

Gilbert Ampiah is a 15-year-old who proves that a physically challenged person can do better at sports than non-disabled people.

He was born with a defect in his right leg, which made his parents shy to show off their child, but his love for sports has brought him to the limelight in Ekumfi Atwa.

Ekumfi Atwa is a village in Ghana. It is situated close to the villages Achawa and Abuakwa, all in the Central Region.

Gilbert Ampiah said he hopes to compete in the Paralympic Games one day Photo credit: TV3 Ghana Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

Gilbert comes from a family of nine and is the last of seven children. He is the only child in the family with a leg defect.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Growing up, he loved football, but after watching the high jump during the Olympics, his heart turned toward that.

Aba Antobam is Gilbert's mother. She said they were surprised to hear Gilbert was competing in the inter-school competition. The village gathered to watch Gilbert during the high jump competition he won against non-disabled colleagues.

Speaking to TV3 Gilbert hopes to compete at the highest level for physically challenged athletes: World para-athletic championships.

"I want my parents to be happy. When they gave birth to me, they were too shy to bring me out because of my leg defect. So, I want to make them happy and tell them I can do something."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Woman said she is proud to be disabled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman living in Germany admitted that she is happy living as a person with a disability as she receives several benefits.

She said that physically challenged people have a disability card, which serves two purposes: "The first one is, you can drive with this card to any part of Germany free of charge. Also, you are given priority anytime you are in a queue."

The physically challenged coach

Meanwhile, Daniel Dadson is a physically challenged coach who is helping young boys play football in Kumasi Tafo.

He is thecoach for young children who belong to the Invincible Sporting Club in Kumasi Tafo in the Ashanti Region.

Even though he is not a certified coach yet, he hopes to become one in the near future

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh