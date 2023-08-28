Mantse Aryeequaye, founder of the Chale Wote Festival, disclosed that the event originated as his final year project at the Ghana Institute of Journalism

Overcoming initial challenges, he eventually launched the festival, which has become a significant cultural phenomenon

Aryeequaye credited his photojournalism lecturer for shaping his perspective and contributing to the festival's evolution, which began around 2008-2009 and was fully established by 2011

Mantse Aryeequaye, the visionary behind the widely acclaimed Chale Wote Festival, has unveiled its unconventional origins.

He traced it back to his final-year school project during his enrollment at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where he specialized in photojournalism.

The festival's inception was not without challenges, but Mantse's determination prevailed, leading to its eventual success.

Chale Wote Festival founder speaks on what started the project Photo credit: chalewoteofficial

Source: Instagram

Speaking to JoyNews, he attributed a shift in his worldview to his photojournalism lecturer at KNUST, a transformation that significantly contributed to his present accomplishments.

How Chale Wote Art Festival was established

Mantse disclosed that the formative years of Chale Wote spanned from 2008 to 2009, with a full-fledged launch in 2011, marking a pivotal moment in the festival's evolution.

This revelation portrayed the innovative and grassroots beginnings of the event that has grown to symbolize Ghana's dynamic arts and culture scene, drawing enthusiasts from across the globe to the vibrant streets of Accra.

Watch the video below:

