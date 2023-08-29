The arrival of Mohammed Kudus at West Ham FC has brought joy to many Ghanaian football lovers

The West Ham fans group in Ghana have joined the thousands of Ghanaians to congratulate Mohammed Kudus on making the move

Social media users have also expressed joy over his decision to play in the English Premier League

The signing of Mohammed Kudus for West Ham Football Club in England has sparked a lot of excitement and joy among Ghanaian football lovers.

Ever since his signing was made official by the club on August 27, many Ghanaians have taken to social media to send their hearty congratulations to the 23-year-old for making the switch from European giants, AFC Ajax to the East London club.

West Ham fans celebrate Kudus Photo credit:@WestHam @martinlutajnr/Twitter

The Ghanaian Hammers, a supporters group of West Ham fans in Ghana, have also joined in the euphoria by posting a touching message to celebrate the arrival of Kudus.

The group could not hide their delight over the thought of watching their own countryman play for their club and posted, "Welcome to East London, our Ghanaian super Star."

The tweet was a caption accompanying a photo of the player in a West Ham jersey.

Ghanaians delight of Kudus switch to West Ham

Netizens who saw the post thronged the comment section to express delight over the signing of Kudus by West Ham.

@ExWHUEmployee commented:

Enjoy everyone! Really pleased for you that you’ve got a fellow Ghanaian at our club now!

@Ainooson4 stated:

I believe in Kudus, just as he did it in Ajax...he will make us proud

@gizzi_m replied:

Congrats guys! So excited for you to have a Ghanian to play for our club...John Paintsil and now Kudus

@JesperWHU indicated

Hello guys, really happy for you to have a fellow Ghanian at the club, looking forward to se him play. I just want to ask you how to pronounce his name correctly?

@Jteymens wrote

Can't wait to watch him play in the EPL. Great signing Hammers

Stonebwoy's song gets played at Kudus' unveiling

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy's popular hit tune was played during Mohammed Kudus' unveiling.

A TikTok video showed the moment Stonebwoy's hit track Into The Future echoed in the background as Kudus rocked the West Ham United jersey.

The video was captioned, "Into the Future with Kudus."

