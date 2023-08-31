The West Ham supporters group in Ghana has responded to comments made by Evangelist Emmanuel Addai about Mohammed Kudus

Evangelist Addai reportedly chided Kudus over his West Ham move and raised objections as to whether the player would live up to his potential

The supporters group has meanwhile rubbished the doom predictions made by Evangelist Addai

Ghanaian Hammers, the official West Ham United supporters group in Ghana, has responded to comments made by a US-based Ghanaian evangelist regarding the transfer of Mohammed Kudus to their club.

On Wednesday, August 30, Evangelist Emmanuel Addai chided Kudus over his move to the English Premier League club, insisting the 23-year-old player had made a bad career choice.

Expressing his displeasure, Emmanuel Addai said Kudus might end up like retired Nigerian football player Austin Okocha (Jay Jay Okocha), who he claims never reached his full potential because of the teams he played for.

Kudus is very religious

Reacting to this statement, the founder and president of the Ghanaian Hammers, Issahaku Abdul-Mumen, told YEN.com.gh that a comment of this nature would not affect Kudus in his bid to give off his best and improve as a player.

He also inferred that the doom prediction by Evangelist Addai was an attention-seeking move.

"When religious leaders are hungry they tend to prophesy doom and not light for people. Kudus is a very religious personality and surely he serves a living God and not a prophet.".

Abdul-Mumen expressed optimism that Kudus will live up to expectations and help West Ham achieve its goals for the season.

Kudus speaks Twi at training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus had his first training with West Ham United following his transfer from Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

After a three-year spell with the Dutch Eredivisie giants, the 23-year-old forward has moved from Ajax to West Ham.

The 23-year-old in the video on West Ham's official Instagram page was heard speaking Twi as he joined his other colleagues to train at the Rush Green Training Grounds.

Kudus was chatting with West Ham's goalkeeper, Joseph Tetteh Anang.

