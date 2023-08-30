Mohammed Kudus has reached out to residents of the Nima community by donating food items to them

The donation exercise forms part of activities to mark his birthday as well as his successful transfer to West Ham

Netizens who reacted to the post have sung the praises of the player with others, pronouncing God's blessing over his life

Ghanaian international and West Ham United player Mohammed Kudus has donated food items to residents of the Nima community in Accra.

The benevolent act, which was carried out on Wednesday, August 30, forms part of activities lined up to mark his 23rd birthday as well as his successful transfer to West Ham

Kudus donates to residents of Nima Photo credit: gyaigyimii/Twitter

Source: TikTok

A video of the exercise, which has since gone viral on Twitter and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of @gyaigyimii showed friends and family of the 23-year-old giving out food items and drinks to the residents of the community.

News of the Kudus' kind gesture has earned him praise from many Ghanaians.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 700 likes and 30 comments.

Watch video

Ghanaians commend Kudus over his act

Netizens who saw the post have commended Mohammed Kudus for the nice gesture.

@Miezah66 reacted:

That boy will make Ghana proud

@Ohene_A_A commented:

Idiolo….this won’t be a beneficial to the society there should be something monumental which the entire society can benefit from..

@Jr_Gyamfi reacted:

Kudus dream

@jfhilips commented:

Now he's gone there, we throw our support to him. ✊ Kudus Hammers

@PrekoRush

Maestro Kudus go higher

@BORNGREATTT

Full support Mo Kuku

West Ham celebrates Kudus' signing with Terminato song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the arrival of Kudus at West Ham was one of joy and excitement as the team released an exciting video showing him around the club's facilities.

The video, a compilation of clips of the Ghanaian player's tour, had Terminator by King Promise playing in the background.

The footage showed Kudus touring the club's training grounds and stadium, which was part of a series of videos created to celebrate the arrival of the talented footballer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh