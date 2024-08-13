Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley addressed rumours of his paralysis and death, assuring everyone he is alive and healthy

In a video shared by Nkonkonsa, McDan confirmed he recently finished playing tennis and remains active and strong

He urged Ghanaians not to worry about his health and added that he will continue to work in the interest of the country

Ghanaian businessman Daniel McKorley, often referred to as McDan, has commented on speculations that he is paralysed, with some alleging his demise.

He said that the speculations are false and must be treated with contempt.

In a video posted by Nkonkonsa, McDan, who did not look sick, said he was fine and allayed the fears of his loved ones who heard the rumours.

In the viral video, he added that at the time he was speaking to Nkonkonsa, he had completed his exercise routine not too long ago and was very healthy.

“Let me tell Ghanaians that they shouldn't be worried. I’m alive, and I’m strong. It’s just a rumour.”

He added that only God can take his life until that time comes; he would live to the fullest.

“You can see I just finished playing tennis. I played one hour of tennis this morning. I’m looking okay,” he said.

He added that those who heard the news and got worried should not be distressed since he is hale and hearty.

McDan urged Ghanaians not to worry about his health and to ignore the ongoing rumours, adding that he would continue to serve them.

“Those who heard it and got worried shouldn’t be worried. I’m alive and very strong, and I’m still continuing the good things I’m doing for this country.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens claim they didn't hear any rumours about McDan's death

Meanwhile, several comments on the video were questioned when the rumour made rounds since they had not heard of such speculations. Read some of the comments below

obaa_ama123 said:

@nkonkonsa der was no rumor biaaa,u only passed by to say hi 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣we know dat thing now...any3 kraaa 200 or 300 dollars dier u go get for tnt..dis ttn eh,we do saaaaa ya br3 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

ama.nyarko.129794 wrote:

Nobody said that sir 😂😂😂😂

kosovo700 said:

Masa gyae saa...no rumors of such

iamchrislarry wrote:

Never heard any rumors biaaaa

obaa_ama123 said:

Wen was dis rumor dat a whole nkonkonsa nvr posted for us to hear..ese woara

McDan spends time with his son

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that McDan was videoed spending quality time with his son.

The business mogul explained that he enjoys spending time with his children and loved ones.

Several netizens commended him for playing his fatherly role in his son's life.

