A young Ghanaian man who now lives in Spain has sparked an emotional reaction from many people after he opened up on his hustle in the European country.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @dedeclementshow, who was working on an onion farm, touched on the attitude of some Ghanaians back home.

Using himself as an example, he admitted that his work was tedious and very stressful hence it is very painful to hear that monies remitted to loved ones back home for specific purposes are often misused.

He also said in most cases persons abroad who often speak ill of authorities in Ghana do so out of pain and a desire to see the country move foward.

Ghanaians encourage the young man

Social media users who saw the video encouraged the young man not to give up on his hustle

Action lady stated:

hmm it shall be were my dear we all suffer

Jean-Marie reacted

God bless your hustle,never give up

user2345308733280 revealed:

thank you brother god bless you more more more bye-bye

adukofi675 replied

OK my brother is not easy oooooooooo

salrealestate suggested

God bless u your husle make a plan and be coming home and twice in a year to come and do your product

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another young man is trending after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

