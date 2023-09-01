A viral TikTok video features Louis, a Ghanaian man, and his American wife, Riri, where Riri offers Louis a glass of juice and stirs it with a spoon

In an unexpected twist, Louis refuses to drink the juice, despite trusting his wife, leaving viewers curious about the reasons behind his decision

The video has garnered significant attention on social media, propelling the ririandlouis TikTok account to fame

In a recent viral TikTok video, Louis, a Ghanaian man, and his American wife, Riri, made headlines as their playful interaction took an unexpected turn.

The couple, known by their TikTok handle "ririandlouis," captured the hearts of viewers with their unique dynamic.

In the footage that has taken the internet by storm, Riri is seen offering her husband, Louis, a glass of juice, which she then stirs with a spoon.

A Ghanaian man refused his wife's drink Photo credit: @ririandlouis

Source: TikTok

Louis, however, stunned viewers when he refused to take the drink, despite his wife's insistence. In a surprising twist, Louis, while expressing trust in his wife, firmly declined to consume the juice she had prepared for him.

Riri's attempts to convince him were in vain, leaving viewers intrigued by the couple's peculiar exchange.

How social media users are reacting to the video of Louis and Riri

The video has ignited a flurry of speculation and discussion online, with many viewers speculating about the reasons behind Louis's decision.

Some have commended his unwavering trust in his wife, particularly because he is Ghanaian, while others are left puzzled by the circumstances surrounding the refusal.

Lhactogen commented:

madam you're mixing spiritual flavour abi?

Piesie Lina indicated:

we know where we are coming from so we don't joke like that

Lizzy Betty stated:

we don't take chances it might not be ur intention but village ppl are active

Watch the video below:

