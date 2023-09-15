Police have found the KIA Sportage belonging to Princess Afia Ahenkan, the lady who was allegedly murdered by her househelp recently

The househelp, John Alister, was recruited through a job agency in Kumasi and allegedly committed the crime barely two weeks after getting the job

In a statement issued on Friday, September 15, 2023, police said two other suspects have been arrested in connection with the heinous crime

Police said in a statement that the vehicle was found at Adenta with its documents and subsequently impounded at the Oyibi Police Station.

also underway to arrest the buyer to assist in the investigation.

The retrieved KIA Sportage belonging to Princess Ahenkan (L) and the deceased lady.

Source: Facebook

Two other suspects arrested

Police explained in the statement that the findings, including the arrest of two other suspects, were done through a targeted intelligence-led operation on September 14, 2023.

"The operation followed a Police report on the whereabouts of the deceased and the subsequent discovery of her body in the garage of her residence by the Police crime scene experts," police said.

Police stated further that the operation also led to the arrest of the key suspect, Alister John, and his accomplice, James Anokye in Accra.

They had gone into hiding with the deceased’s KIA Sportage private car with registration GS 307-21 which they subsequently sold.

Murdered lady is football legend Rev Osei Kofi's daughter-in-law

