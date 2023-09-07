A video of a young man tasting the food of his pretty wife for the first time has got many people talking

The young man surprisingly did not give his wife a perfect rating after having a first taste of the food

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the couple for having a nice rapport

It was a beautiful sight to behold as a video of a young Ghanaian couple enjoying some quality family time went viral.

It was the first time the young lady was preparing a meal for her husband, and she decided to film the moment and get his feedback about the food.

After the man took a first bite, he nodded in approval and began showering praises on his wife for being a good cook.

Asked to give a score, he surprisingly rated the meal a 9.5 over 10, something that surprised his wife, who pressed him for answers on why he failed to give her a perfect score.

"I gave you a 9.5 because you didn't add a drink to the meal," he said, smiling.

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video showered praises on the young couple.

Foodstore added:

Cooking for husband first time and you are posting it this generation

Pearla commented:

Wishing you guys nothing but the best in this beautiful journey of yours.more Grace deariesGod got your back

Kwesi Ray reacted:

Bless up ,beautiful couple, i cant wait to enjoy mi amor's delicious meal, Indeed love is the best thing ever

Naa Kewty stated:

Why do you want to suffocate us

Couple who met on Twitter engaged

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful young woman has recently got many talking on social media after announcing that she got proposed to.

The post on the Twitter timeline of @thatssoairee had her share a screenshot of the first conversation she had with her soon-to-be husband and photos from the day she got engaged.

Many social media users who saw the photos did not hesitate to congratulate the two in the comments section.

