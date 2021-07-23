An aged man whose shop was demolished at Agbogbloshie has asserted that he used to serve food to President Akufo Addo in the 70s

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ebenezer Tetteh indicated that he was disappointed that after all his service, the president could treat him in this manner

Ebenezer says he was a driver at the Foreign Affairs Ministry at the time of former President Rawlings' reign where he met Nana Addo

Ebenezer Tetteh, an aged man who was a victim of the Agbogbloshie demolition that took place weeks ago in Accra has spoken to YEN.com.gh in the aftermath.

According to the man, he had an entire shop where he used to sell second-hand home appliances for money to take care of his five children before the demolition.

However, Ebenezer indicates that he lost everything during the demolition and has now become 'wretched' with no other source of income.

Watch the full video below:

The father of five, as part of his narration, mentioned that he was highly disappointed in Ghana's president over the demolition because he used to serve Nana Addo food in the 70s.

"During the time of Rawlings, I was a driver at the Foreign Affairs Ministry. I know President Akufo-Addo personally and I used to serve him food. But now, look at what he has done to me," Ebenezer said.

Ebenezer Tetteh Credit: YEN.com.gh

Source: Original

The evacuation of traders from Agbogbloshie is an action that was met with stern opposition but was carried out regardless, and now, pictures showing the aftermath have surfaced.

YEN.com.gh earlier published that the Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey, revealed that some onion sellers at the Agbogbloshie market in Accra wanted to kill him over plans to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku.

Later, gunshots were fired at Agbogbloshie in Accra as scrap dealers in the area clashed with security personnel on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Since Henry Quartey assumed office, some parts of the city that had certain issues with congestion and waste management have witnessed a transformation under his ‘‘Let’s Make Accra Work’ campaign.

