Adorable Video Of Little Girl On Why She Wants To Be Like Nana Ama McBrown Trends: "I Want To Help Others"
- A little girl is trending after a video of her speaking about her future ambition surfaced on the internet
- She revealed her plan to go to school to the highest level and also help the needy, just like Nana Ama McBrown
- Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the girl, with many wishing for her dreams to come true
A little Ghanaian girl has sparked an emotional reaction from many people after a video of her expressing admiration for popular actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown surfaced online
The viral TikTok video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the page of @amamundy1 captured the little girl revealing that she wants to go to school to the highest level.
She added it was also her wish to walk in the footsteps of Nana Ama McBrown in order to impact society and help people in need.
At the time of writing the report, the 13-second video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 700 comments.
Watch the video below
Ghanaians praise the little girl
Netizens who saw the video were left in awe over the touching words of the little girl, with many also expressing a desire for Nana Ama McBrown to meet her.
user3650030459483 replied:
waoooo beautiful soul may your wish be granted
Jnr.tanko stated:
Nana Ama Mcbrown should hear this voice
Dinero indicated
Nana Ama Na brown where are you
nanayaaadepa403 commented:
oh may God bless you and let your heart desires come true
Martha Acheampong25 added:
awwww sweetheart it surely come true
Nana Ama speak on rumours that her husband is a wife beater
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown dispelled rumours that her husband, Maxwell Mensah, has been beating her at home.
There have been longstanding rumours that McBrown's husband has been 'abusing' her in their matrimonial home.
Speaking on the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime, McBrown without mincing words said she is not the type of lady her husband will beat
"Do I look like a lady whose husband will beat her? Or do you think such a thing (abuse) can happen in my house? I'm not a lady who will allow herself to be beaten by her husband," she said.
