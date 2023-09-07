A little girl is trending after a video of her speaking about her future ambition surfaced on the internet

She revealed her plan to go to school to the highest level and also help the needy, just like Nana Ama McBrown

Netizens who saw the video showered praises on the girl, with many wishing for her dreams to come true

A little Ghanaian girl has sparked an emotional reaction from many people after a video of her expressing admiration for popular actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown surfaced online

The viral TikTok video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the page of @amamundy1 captured the little girl revealing that she wants to go to school to the highest level.

She added it was also her wish to walk in the footsteps of Nana Ama McBrown in order to impact society and help people in need.

At the time of writing the report, the 13-second video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians praise the little girl

Netizens who saw the video were left in awe over the touching words of the little girl, with many also expressing a desire for Nana Ama McBrown to meet her.

user3650030459483 replied:

waoooo beautiful soul may your wish be granted

Jnr.tanko stated:

Nana Ama Mcbrown should hear this voice

Dinero indicated

Nana Ama Na brown where are you

nanayaaadepa403 commented:

oh may God bless you and let your heart desires come true

Martha Acheampong25 added:

awwww sweetheart it surely come true

Nana Ama speak on rumours that her husband is a wife beater

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown dispelled rumours that her husband, Maxwell Mensah, has been beating her at home.

There have been longstanding rumours that McBrown's husband has been 'abusing' her in their matrimonial home.

Speaking on the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime, McBrown without mincing words said she is not the type of lady her husband will beat

"Do I look like a lady whose husband will beat her? Or do you think such a thing (abuse) can happen in my house? I'm not a lady who will allow herself to be beaten by her husband," she said.

