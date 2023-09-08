A Ghanaian man on his way to Italy through Libya took a video and assured Vivian everything was going to be okay, many thought the lady was his girlfriend

But James Issifu has explained that Vivian is a woman in Libya who helped him travel to Italy after he got to the Northern African country

He said he speaks to Vivian almost every day and also speaks to his mother often, so they know how he is faring

James Issifu, a Ghanaian man living in Italy, has shared his reasons for travelling and his experience on the Mediterranean Sea.

A friend who had travelled to Libya called James and told him about the opportunity. The friend said he would sponsor James financially if he was willing to make the journey to Libya.

In an interview with NDA on Facebook, James said he is the firstborn of his mother, and they face financial challenges. So, he decided to accept the opportunity his friend offered him.

An Image of James Issifu on the sea and him in Italy Photo credit: @bra_fycco(TikTok) and NDA (Facebook)

"I have much younger siblings. I am the one who brings money home for our upkeep. So I decided to travel but could not tell my mother because I knew she would not agree."

James met someone in Kumasi as his friend directed and started his journey to Libya from there. His journey was not smooth, at a point James wanted to return.

"When I got to Niger, I wanted to return to Ghana because I had no money in my pocket. But my sponsor was with me so I could not return. They took us into some bush with no food. We even had to beg people to give us tea."

Watch the interview with NDA below:

Ghanaian man travelling to Italy with boat assures lady called Vivian that everything will be fine

James Issifu is the man whose heartfelt message to Vivian went viral on social media.

He recorded the video when he saw a rescue ship coming their way on the boat they used to embark on an unauthorised journey from Libya to Italy.

Many thought Vivian was his girlfriend, but James said she is his angel on earth.

"Vivian helped me to leave Libya for Italy. She was the first person I met when I arrived in Libya again from Tunisia, and she asked me what she could do to help me."

Vivian paid for his travel to Libya. After almost seven days on the sea, when they saw the rescue ship he decided to do a video to thank and reassure Vivian that he would never forget her.

In the recorded video, James comforted Vivian and said everything will be alright; hence she must not worry.

James said he speaks to Vivian and his mother very often after he arrived in Italy.

