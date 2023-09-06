A Ghanaian woman who gave her name as Hajia said she wants to migrate from Ghana to the US

Hajia said the economic situation in Ghana is the reason why she wants to relocate to a better country where the system works

The mother of four said she prefers to live in the USA, where the system works, than in Ghana where she keeps struggling to provide for her family

A Ghanaian woman has elaborated on her intentions to relocate from Ghana to the US for greener pastures.

The woman who gave her name as Hajia said the economic situation in Ghana is not favourable for parents like her.

Hajia called into the TV3 morning show, Newday, to contribute during the phone-in section of the programme.

She explained that providing for her four children in Ghana is not easy in her pocket.

"I am the first person who wants to travel outside of Ghana. I want to relocate with my children to the USA. The Ghanaian economy is not favourable. I have four children. Taking care of them, education, and other things makes the system so difficult for me."

Hajia said she spends almost GH¢200 every morning on her triplets and the other child before they leave for school.

She said some of the morning expenses are breakfast, transportation to school, packed lunch and snack, and classes fees for all four children.

When she was asked if she was aware it was not easy abroad as well, Hajia said she preferred to relocate because the system works better.

"I agree it is not easy in the US too. But over there the systems work. When I work and pay taxes I will have some to fend for my family. In Ghana, parents are just suffering."

