Videos of a young man being scolded by a fellow Ghanaian man in the US have got people talking

Young Don, for some time, had been making a mockery of Ghana and creating the impression that he was rich

Netizens who saw the video commended the man for berating Young Don and advising him to do what was right

Young Don, a man who left the shores of the country for the United States in search of greener pastures, has suffered a public humiliation at the hands of his fellow Ghanaian.

The young man who became infamous on TikTok a few months back because of his rants about Ghana boarded a bus to work only to find out that his fellow countryman was on board.

Man exposes Young Don over the kind of work he does in the US

Source: TikTok

Videos which have gone viral on TikTok captured the moment where the man was seen berating the loudmouth TikToker over his comments and content.

Eager to teach him a lesson in humility, the man followed Young Don to his workplace to prove that he is not as rich as he claims and works as a sales representative for an apparel store.

In all of this, Young Don failed to utter a word, an obvious indication of shame and guilt.

One of the videos had gathered over 30,000 likes and 2,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians lash out at Young Don

Netizens have commended the young man for putting Young Don in his place and exposing his pretentious lifestyle.

Siddiq commented:

Ahh na this guy w’agyimi saa he was talking like a millionaire bi oo Young Don woy3 Odwan paa

_iamzagadat stated:

If not the bad economy in Ghana traveling abroad is never a blessing

ceciliafremah added:

Hmmmmm it's only us who comes from a poor family who always misbehaving

Twene Jonas reacts to criticism over delivery job delivery job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas revealed in a video that he makes GH¢56m monthly and spoke about claims that he is a delivery worker.

Twene Jonas explained that he is not suffering in the United States as many have assumed after the video of him delivering food in the United States went viral.

He added that delivery work pays very well in the United States

