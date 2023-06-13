Twene Jonas has resurfaced in a video, responding to his critics on his hustle in America saga

After a video of him delivering food surfaced, the avid Ghanaian government critic was called out by some netizens for lying about his wealth

The former actor has claimed that he makes a whopping GH¢56m a month and is very comfortable in the United States

Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has surfaced in a video in which he claimed he makes GH¢56m monthly.

According to Twene Jonas, he is not suffering in the United States as many have assumed after the video of him delivering food in the United States went viral.

Twene Jonas talks about his US hustle Photo credit: @twenejonas

Source: Instagram

In another live video of Twene Jonas, which has trended online, he explained that he did not deliver the package to Ghanaians in the United States. According to him, they were foreigners who identified him because of his social media presence and growing popularity.

The trendy and entertaining social media star bragged that he had earned over GH¢56m monthly, which he invested in a restaurant business. After purchasing a restaurant for himself, he decided to act as a delivery guy to find out the amount of money delivery guys earned a month, resulting in the trending video.

Twene Jonas said:

"I have seen the trending video of me delivering food to some people. I have about five channels on YouTube that pay me monthly. Instagram also pays me over GH¢56m a month."

"I purchased a restaurant around and decided to deliver food myself to survey the market and see how much delivery guys make in a day. From the calculations I have done, a delivery guy in the US can make about GH¢9k a day".

Watch the video of Twene Jonas explaining how much he makes below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Twene Jonas bragging about how much he makes in a month

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, teasing Twene Jonas for telling lies about the amount of money he earns monthly.

asadd_119 commented:

I like you but stop the lies my guy

ghost.spartan remarked:

Kumasi fu) di333 oooh daabi……ei nipa ni 3mumgwa

josephineagyemangbadu said:

Wobooawaa

Korean woman calls Twene Jonas handsome

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Korean woman interrupted Twene Jonas as he was filming one of his customary "Warm Up" video in the streets of New York.

The attractive woman warmed up to Jonas and started asking him about his country of origin before complimenting him on his appearance.

When the woman complimented Jonas on his appearance, he was taken aback and thanked her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh