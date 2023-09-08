A video of a young man speaking about his job as a dishwasher in Dubai has gone viral

The young man revealed that he is paid well and has no plan of qutting the job in search of another

Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinion about the revelation made by the young man

A young Ghanaian man living in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has opened up on the benefits of his work as a dish washer.

In a TikTok video, @tygafranko who was spotted taking a stroll on the street of Dubai looking visibly excited said he is paid GH¢9,500 monthly.

Ghanaian dishwasher in UAE opens up on his salary Photo credit:@tygafranko/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Eager to prove a point, the young man added that he is treated with respect by his employers and therefore has no plan of quitting the job.

"When I was on vacation in Ghana, my boss kept calling to ask me when I was going to return. This job is good, infact I plan on extending my contract for 50 years"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 coments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians who reacted to the video urged the man to stop bragging

Netizens who saw the video shared their views about the revelation of the young man with many saying there is nothing for him to be happy about.

Frimpz Faran commented:

When broke people travel, 9,000 Cedis I get it every weekend installing cctv in Ghana I use only two days Saturday and Sunday, guemeee we are

Sūrmmür Bøî state:

I am a forklift operator i take 3800

Confidencegh raected:

Is very good u have announced your salary

Frickils rvealwed

Add 10 years so you can retire with them directly

Efyanickels backup indicated

Must u tell everybody

||•Må~Nüël wote:

Bossu link me wai ago come join u make we all do am

Source: YEN.com.gh