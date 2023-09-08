Handsome Ghanaian Dish Washer In Dubai Rejects Advice To Quit His Job: "I Earn GH¢9,500 Monthly"
- A video of a young man speaking about his job as a dishwasher in Dubai has gone viral
- The young man revealed that he is paid well and has no plan of qutting the job in search of another
- Netizens who saw the video expressed diverse opinion about the revelation made by the young man
A young Ghanaian man living in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has opened up on the benefits of his work as a dish washer.
In a TikTok video, @tygafranko who was spotted taking a stroll on the street of Dubai looking visibly excited said he is paid GH¢9,500 monthly.
Eager to prove a point, the young man added that he is treated with respect by his employers and therefore has no plan of quitting the job.
"When I was on vacation in Ghana, my boss kept calling to ask me when I was going to return. This job is good, infact I plan on extending my contract for 50 years"
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 1000 likes and 100 coments
Watch the video below
Ghanaians who reacted to the video urged the man to stop bragging
Netizens who saw the video shared their views about the revelation of the young man with many saying there is nothing for him to be happy about.
Frimpz Faran commented:
When broke people travel, 9,000 Cedis I get it every weekend installing cctv in Ghana I use only two days Saturday and Sunday, guemeee we are
Sūrmmür Bøî state:
I am a forklift operator i take 3800
Confidencegh raected:
Is very good u have announced your salary
Frickils rvealwed
Add 10 years so you can retire with them directly
Efyanickels backup indicated
Must u tell everybody
||•Må~Nüël wote:
Bossu link me wai ago come join u make we all do am
Dishwasher in German reveals salary
Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in Germany has given insight into what a normal day at work for him as a dishwasher looks like.
Kofi Asiedu revealed that he makes GH₵23,000 cedis a month from his job in Germany.
The well-built Ghanaian who was interviewed at his workplace says he makes 12 euros an hour and works for 8 hours for 5 days.
