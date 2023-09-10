When Sam Charles completed secondary school, he wanted to continue to be a lawyer but no law school would take him because of his grades

In a TikTok video, he said he got D7 some Cs and Bs in his final West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)

He then relocated to the United States where despite his grades he is now studying to become a lawyer

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A Ghanaian living in the United States of America has shared his reasons for leaving Ghana to another country.

He said that people travel for various reasons and some may not really be the best but he believes his are good enough.

In a TikTok video, @_samcharles said some people travel so they can work for several hours and make money, while others want the prestige that comes with travelling abroad. But if one does not have a good reason, they will give up because of the pressure it comes with.

The TikToker said that he was accepted into a law in the USA Photo credit: @_samcharles Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

"It will get to a point that schools will start denying you admission, and visa interviews will be denied. There will be so many hurdles that will come your way. The only thing that will hold you is your why."

"The things I was doing none of them was working and none of them could work in Ghana. I was running a podcast it wasn't doing well in Ghana. I was writing so many books they were on Amazon and Amazon wasn't in Ghana. I wasn't accepted into any law school in Ghana because they don't accept people who have below C," @_samcharles added.

He had a D7 in his Core Mathematics, some Cs and Bs. According to him the only place that accepted him was America and that was why he moved there.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the reactions by other TikTokers on the video.

@Naa Dromo asked:

@sam charles did you write SAT

@sam charles responded:

No

@Ur_Proud_American said:

God bless you for not giving up! Lotta people would give up in your past! ✌️

@Maskman wrote:

Very very educative

@Nene_KG said:

very insightful

@O'six pleaded:

Please can you add me so you can help me with the process…just like in your other video “you have no one, someone you met online”…please be a blessing

US-based Ghanaian makes $85K annually

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the US said he earns $85,000 yearly as supply and logistics personnel.

Emmanuel Amponsah works from home, and that gives him enough time to do other things.

Contrary to popular belief, he argued that it is possible to live a peaceful life in America without experiencing stress, even though it can occasionally be stressful.

Ghanaian Truck driver in the US said he earns GH₵3,500 daily

Another individual claimed that as a truck driver in the US, he earns GH3,500 each day.

Isaac, a resident of Michigan, expressed gratitude for his six-year trip to the US in a statement based on his earnings.

He claimed that despite his lack of education, he earns $300 every day. He urged anyone who had the chance to travel to do it in order to live better.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh