A lady, Omolara Abiyeye, has said that she was forced into prostitution in Mali when she thought she would go to Malaysia

Omolara stated that on getting to Mali, she saw that she would have to pay the person who bought her Ghc22,317 to gain freedom

After initially refusing the profession, she had to succumb to pressure and torture as a way to survive

A young lady, Omolara Abiyeye, has narrated her ordeal in seeking greener pastures abroad.

She revealed that she and others transported to Mali were taken to a shrine where their private hair was shaved as they made a covenant.

In a video interview with BBC News Yoruba, she stated that despite the spiritual things she was forced to do, she still knew God is the alpha and omega of her life.

The Nigerian lady said there was no way of escape. Photo source: BBC News Yoruba

We were deceived

The lady added when she was introduced to a boutique work where she would be paid Ghc1,190 monthly abroad, she told the person that she does not have money to foot her travelling expenses.

The person told her she does not need to bother about it as the cost can be paid off monthly when she starts working.

She was told that since borders were closed, they would have to reach Malaysia through Togo. The lady revealed that after she had spent several weeks transiting from one African country to another, she realized that they were only deceiving her to get them to where they wanted.

I was forced into prostitution

The lady stated that she met other Nigerians on the way. It was while she was there she realised that she was being forced into prostitution.

She was told she was bought for Ghc7,439 and would have to work and pay back Ghc22,317 to gain her freedom. She spent two years then and had paid over Ghc59,513 before help came to her.

Watch the full video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Akinola M Olatunde said:

"For those of you abusing her, seems you don’t know how persuasive this so call people that persuaded them is … I have seen someone who was taken to Omar by her sisters husband to suffer and go through trauma."

Muhammad Al-Mahroof said:

"We keep warning our young ladies about the evil of most the so called job agents."

Oluwatomiwa Oluwa said:

"Pls how can will get touch with her pls."

PrinceAmbassador S Oloyede said:

"Please everyone I also av someone in the Same situation now at mali she borrowed a phone to chat me nd started crying for help everyday pls anyone who can help us on dis."

Another lady narrated her ordeal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady, Aishat Ganiyu, narrated her experience travelling to Mali.

In a video interview with YEN.com.gh, she said she made the trip because she thought the value of money there will be bigger.

Aishat stated that it was when she got to Mali that the people who facilitated her trip revealed that she will be working as a prostitute.

