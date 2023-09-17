A video of a former boss of John Alister revealing his experience with the 22-year-old has got tongues wagging

Richard Freeman said the young man stole from him on his first day after being employed to work as a mobile money vendor

Netizens who saw the video are calling for John Alister to be brought to book if found guilty

A former employer of John Alister has alleged that the 22-year-old accused of killing his boss at Sokoban in Kumasi also stole from him on his first day at work.

Richard Freeman, in narrating his ordeal in an interview with Oheneba Media on YouTube, said he employed John Alister in July this year to work as a mobile money vendor at Spintex in Accra after he was recommended to him via a social media group.

A former employer of Jonh Alister speaks Photo cedit:@Ohenemedia/YouTube @anitashbeautyparlour @johnalister365/TikTok

Source: UGC

Freeman explained that his decision to offer John Alister employment later ended in regret as he bolted with his working capital on his first day on the job.

To make matters worse, Freeman revealed that John Alister also duped his colleague of GH¢4000 cedis under the guise of transferring money to a customer.

"I told him to visit a colleague friend of mine to collect money in case a customer comes to withdraw or transfer a huge sum. So on the day that he started work, he lied to me that a customer wanted to transfer an amount, but the money on the mobile money wallet was not enough"

He continued, "My friend at the time did not have the e-cash of GH¢2000, so he too sought help from another to get the money transferred to the supposed customer. Afterwards, my friend gave him GH¢2000 as physical cash to be given to the one who transferred the GH¢2000 as e-cash to his supposed customer. He took all that money, and we never heard from him until recently when we heard what we had done.

Richard estimates that in all, over GHc10,000 was stolen by John Alister, a situation that has negatively impacted him.

"Because of what he did, I am now afraid to employ another person to look after my business, I don't trust anyone again, I will not even leave my business for my wife to operate" he said.

He expressed delight that the police had finally nabbed John Alister and hopes he would be dealt with for the crimes accused of having committed.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 31,000 page views and 42 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the new revelation about John Alister

Ghanaians who watched the video called on the authorities to bring John Alister to book if the allegations against him were true.

@eccnationtv3442 commented:

His evil and criminal life started small… he thought he was smart bcos he got away with all the pain he inflicted on society. He never knew the day of judgment was coming. It sad it took someone’s life before he could be stopped!

@eccnationtv3442 stated:

This John Alister truly dealt with this man paaaa … it sounds funny and sad at the same time…! You see this man struggling and you run away with his money! Thank God for Karma.

@akosuaacheampomaah2164 asked;

Why dont you check police Report before you employ him

John Alister arrested

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that John Alister has finally been arrested.

His arrest comes after he allegedly killed his madam, Afia Ahenkan, and absconded with her car.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the boy was seen kneeling with his hands in cuffs. He was heard making some confessions as those around threatened him.

Source: YEN.com.gh